dijous, de juliol 29, 2010
Dades personals
- Nom: Pol G.G
- Ubicació: Sant Martí, Catalunya
MISSTAGES ANTERIORS
- ADÈU CURSES DE TOROS !!!!!!! Fins mai !!!!!!
- ERC ha guanat la batalla ideològica de carrer.
- Això és història !!!!!!
- Podem estar orgullosos/es d´ERC
- Ja ni ha prou !!!! CIU ha de donar la cara
- PSC i CIU colgats de merda
- Per la boca mor el peix...
- CIU i PP fan el mateix discurs.
- Esquerra sempre torna. Article de J.M Pasqual (el ...
- Si les enquestes són certes... tornem als 90.
22 Comments:
No veig la imatge! La frase, per desgràcia, és certa.´La gent no entendria que es presentessin 3 llistes diferents que tenen exactament el mateix discurs, per molt difícil que sigui encabir a tothom en una. Més que sumar, tot pelgat acabarà restant, perquè la gent passarà i no votarà a cap o ho farà epr CiU o Esquerra.
dijous, 29 de juliol, 2010
Dissortadament, més raó que un sant!
*Sànset*
divendres, 30 de juliol, 2010
He arribat fa uns dies del poble de la meva mare a Extremadura, i us juro que no m'he sentit pitjor en tota la meva vida, i més odiada sense haver fet res de dolent a ningú. Porto tota la meva vida estiuejant en aquest poble, i sempre m'havien tractat amb respecte i afecte. O potser jo era mes petita i no m'assabentava... però des de fa cosa de 4 anys, diversos niñatos i també bastant gent adulta, m'han fet sentir fatal. Jo sóc una persona bastant respectuosa. Tinc les meves ideologies, però respecte les dels altres. Si em parlen en castellà, jo contesto en castellà, mai començo debats polítics que puguin atacar a la gent que se sent espanyola...en fi, em limito a prendre'm una birra i gaudir de l'estiu. Però de cop i volta sense venir al cas, comencen a atacar als catalans, l'idioma, que si el estatut...fins i tot han arribat a cantar: "puta Barça i puta Catalunya" estant jo davant per a fotre'm, i una vegada no em van deixar posar-me el barret extremenyo...com si no fos digna d'ell, o alguna cosa així. Aquest any, una parella de madrilenys, van començar a barrejar la política amb el futbol, i a dir-me que el català no era un idioma sinó un dialecte...bé...a sobre parlen amb una seguretat dintre de la seva incultura, increïbles. El que més em molesta, és que anem de bon rotllo, ens ataquen, i a sobre després diuen que som nosaltres els quals odiem tot l'espanyol. Aquest any ha estat la gota que ha satisfet el got, i l'única cosa que aconsegueixen és que estimi més a catalunya i que em torni més independent. Tant odi irracional, no ho comprenc, i em fa mal fins al punt de fer-me vessar moltes llàgrimes.
dijous, 05 d’agost, 2010
Nati,
A principis d'aquesta década i a través d'Internet vaig conèixer una colla de gent de Madrid, Santander, Bilbao, Galícia i de la resta d'Espanya amb la que vaig establir (o hagi m'ho semblava) una forta amistat. Al Març del 2004 i a rel dels atemptats a Madrid, hem vaig sentir de tot: Que si els catalans erem una colla d'assesins, que si els d'ERC erem el braç armat d'ETA que si..., en fi per que seguir. Es veritat que NO tots aquells que es deien amics meus no han van girar la cara, però si bastants. I en els últims anys, els èxits esportius del Barça, ha acabat per esborrar tot rastre d'aquelles antigues amistats. No ho reconeixen però ni tan sols admeten parlar de futbol. I si intentes fer pedagogia sobre com som i pensem els catalans , el fracàs mes absolut es inevitable. Es cert que els mitjans espanyols tant audiovisuals com escrits , porten anys fen guerracivilisme contra Catalunya i això a cuallat entre la gent que no escolta mes que COPE's, Interecomia's, SER's, i llegeixen el Mundo, La Gaceta o l'ABC.
Noia, es una lluita a mort la que pel fet de ser català/na tindrás que suportar en sortir d'aquesta terra , i no els importa que no siguis nacionalista o independentista: Ets o vens de Catalunya i amb això en tenen prou. A diferencia dels bascs (son muy buena gente. Lástima que exista la ETA), als catalans som demonitzats pel sol fet de ser-ho.
Es fastigós però es així. Tranquil·la. Molts s'hauran de menjar els seus insults i abans del que es pensen.
dissabte, 07 d’agost, 2010
Si no os gusta españa cogeis y os pirais.
EN ESPAÑA SE HABLA EL ESPAÑOL
Haber si lo pillais algunos coño (Un 16% ).
Sino al final vais ha acabar mal
¡VIVA EL REY! ¡VIVA ESPAÑA!
dilluns, 23 d’agost, 2010
divendres, 03 de setembre, 2010
divendres, 03 de setembre, 2010
divendres, 03 de setembre, 2010
dissabte, 04 de setembre, 2010
dissabte, 04 de setembre, 2010
quantes palles mentals...
dimarts, 07 de setembre, 2010
diumenge, 12 de setembre, 2010
dimarts, 14 de setembre, 2010
dimecres, 15 de setembre, 2010
dijous, 16 de setembre, 2010
dijous, 16 de setembre, 2010
divendres, 17 de setembre, 2010
dissabte, 18 de setembre, 2010
El teu bloc d'errades ortogràfiques:
http://www.totsival.blogspot.com/
dimecres, 22 de setembre, 2010
Al anónimo que ha dicho que si no nos gusta España, nos piremos, sólo le diré una cosa: a mí sí me gusta España, lo que no me gustan son los fachitas incultos que intentan excluírnos a los catalanes, sólo porque son tan rematadamente INCULTOS como para no entender que el catalán tiene más de mil años de historia, y que el idioma español, como él lo llama, no se compone sólo del castellano, sino también del gallego, catalán, euskera, etc. Y que, so memo, el catalán se habla en Catalunya, valencia, Baleares, zonas de francia e incluso de Italia. Así que3 a ver si estudiamos un poquito más historia de esa España que tanto quieres, patriota de baratillo!!, más que inculto!!
dimarts, 28 de setembre, 2010
divendres, 01 d’octubre, 2010
dimecres, 20 d’octubre, 2010
